ISLAMABAD - Senior journalist correspondent Nawa-i-Waqt Syed Qamar ud Din Shah who was in his late seventies breathed his last in Attock. He had been ill for the last few years suffering from different ailments.

His funeral prayer was offered in Attock attended by large number of people including politicians, journalists and people from different walks of life. He was laid to rest in local graveyard. Syed Qamar-ud-Din had been associated with Nawa-i-Waqt as correspondent for the last 35 years.