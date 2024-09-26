Shikarpur: Bandits kidnap eight with deceptive marriage offer

SHIKARPUR - Katcha area bandits kidnapped eight people deceiving them with a marriage proposal, police officials said on Wednesday. Local police said that four women have been among the kidnapped persons.

The bandits had invited the victims with deceptive marriage proposal to the katcha area, according to police. The outlaws kidnapped them when they reached in katcha area of Napur Kot. “They had been invited to see a girl for wedding to the katcha area.”

Police said that the hostages have been residents of Sukkur’s Micro Colony locality. Recently a cop killed while two sustained injuries as Sindh Rangers and Police carried out a joint operation against bandits in katcha area (riverine area). A most wanted bandit was killed, and two others arrested in injured condition in the operation.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies detained six other suspects. The killed outlaw was identified as a brother of notorious bandit Malguzar Bhulkani carrying head money on him. Earlier, on August 23, 12 policemen were martyred and seven others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machhka, Sadiqabad, when they stuck in accumulated rainwater. Approximately 20 officers were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.