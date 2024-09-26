Sialkot DPO holds open court

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at Kotli Loharan police station. On this occasion, the DPO listened to public issues and complaints and issued immediate redressal orders on the spot. He said that the purpose of open court is to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens.

He further said that the grievances of the public will be addressed on priority basis.

He said that the Sialkot Police are working day and night to serve and protect the public.