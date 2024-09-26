Thursday, September 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt secures health insurance for secretariat employees, their families

NEWS WIRE
September 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government has officially signed a health insurance agreement for employees of the Sindh Secretariat and their families. The pact, established with State Life Insurance, will provide comprehensive coverage to personnel working at the Sindh Secretariat, Chief Minister’s House, Governor’s Secretariat and the Sindh Assembly.

The agreement was signed by the Secretary General Administration on behalf of the Sindh government and the Executive Director of State Life Insurance. Under this policy, each family member will be covered for medical expenses up to PKR 700,000, allowing employees access to treatment at 175 hospitals across the country. Sindh Secretariat employees have warmly welcomed the government’s decision to implement this insurance policy, recognizing it as a significant step towards improving their health security.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024