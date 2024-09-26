ISLAMABAD - The Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) in collaboration with Inter Islamic Network on Information Technology (INIT) is organizing a distance-training course on “Leveraging AI for Precision Agriculture” from October 28-30.

According to an official of ISNET, the course will offer a comprehensive examination of the synergy between Artificial Intelligence, aerial mapping, and agricultural methodologies.

Through a blend of theoretical fundamentals and practical applications, participants will delve into the challenges, opportunities, and future directions for agricultural advancement.

The topics to be covered during the course include techniques for aerial data acquisition followed by the implementation of AI algorithms for crop’s health monitoring, yield estimation, and stress analysis.

Through case studies and real-world examples, participants will gain insights into optimizing agricultural systems for enhanced efficiency and sustainability.

ISNET and INIT, two key organizations working under the ambit of COMSTECH, have a long history of promoting science, technology, and information dissemination across OIC member states.

ISNET has been instrumental in advancing space sciences and technologies, while INIT has focused on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), both working to foster cooperation and development within the Muslim world.