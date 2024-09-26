The title “Twilight in Lahore” reflects the challenges faced by Lahore, the largest city in Punjab. Known as the heart of Pakistan, Lahore is celebrated for its vibrant culture, rich history, and its people, full of life. Not long ago, it was also called “The City of Gardens.” Sadly, over the past few years, the city has been struggling with various issues.

Lahore, one of South Asia’s oldest cities, is home to over 140 million people (myself included). It attracts residents from all over the country who establish their businesses here. The city never seems to slow down; if you’re visiting from a smaller town, time appears to fly by in Lahore. The metro stations are perpetually crowded, with long queues of people waiting for trains. Its roads are jammed with traffic, stretching from one end to the other. If you manage to avoid a traffic jam during rush hour, consider yourself lucky!

At the city’s Lorry Adda (bus stations), you’ll encounter bus drivers either repairing their vehicles or chatting with colleagues over tea. Despite their laid-back demeanour, they’re always ready to welcome passengers, sometimes courteously, sometimes in a rush, ordering their assistants to stow luggage with urgency: “Oh Chotu, put Sir’s baggage in the diggy!”

Lahore is also renowned for its historical landmarks, including the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, Jahangir’s Tomb, and Wazir Khan Mosque, among others.

The Badshahi Mosque, built between 1671 and 1673 under the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, is a magnificent example of Mughal architecture, with its grand red stone exterior inlaid with marble. It remains the largest mosque from the Mughal era and is the third-largest mosque in Pakistan. The Lahore Fort, also known as the “Royal Fort,” houses 21 significant monuments, some dating back to Emperor Akbar’s reign. It was extensively reconstructed in the 17th century during the peak of the Mughal Empire.

The Tomb of Jahangir, constructed in 1637, is a beautiful mausoleum dedicated to the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Its interior is adorned with intricate frescoes and marble, while the exterior is richly embellished with pietra dura. The Wazir Khan Mosque, built between 1634 and 1641, is a masterpiece of Mughal tile work and reflects the artistic vision of Emperor Shah Jahan.

Lahore also boasts vibrant bazaars like Anarkali, Ichra, Urdu Bazaar, Baghbanpura, Liberty Market, and Old Anarkali Food Street, each offering a unique shopping experience. Anarkali Bazaar, my personal favourite, is especially lively. However, despite its rich history, cultural landmarks, and bustling markets, Lahore is grappling with several major issues.

(A) According to the World Air Quality Report 2023, Lahore is the fifth most polluted city in the world, and the most polluted in Pakistan, with New Delhi close behind at sixth place. The city’s air is often thick with smog from car emissions, factory pollution, and burning waste, making it difficult to breathe, especially for people with asthma or respiratory issues.

(B) Lahore’s sanitation system is severely inadequate, with 42% of the population lacking access to proper sanitation facilities—a distressing situation. In fact, Lahore ranks second nationally for poor sanitation. Rain, instead of being welcomed, is often cursed due to the poor drainage systems. After rainfall, many areas are flooded, giving the impression of canals or streams in the city’s streets.

(C) There is a significant shortage of public libraries in Lahore. The city has only five government-run libraries, two of which were established before partition in 1947. In the 77 years since independence, only three more libraries have been built. This small number is unable to accommodate the city’s large student population, forcing many to pay for access to private libraries or travel long distances to find a place to study.

These issues are man-made and cannot be resolved overnight. They require long-term planning and thorough implementation. Citizens, NGOs, and the government must work together to address these challenges. Residents can support government efforts, report issues to their local officials, and avoid littering to help ease the sanitation crisis.

If the people of Lahore and the Punjab government had collaborated more effectively in the past, these problems could have been mitigated. However, it’s not too late to make a change. “Look kindly upon my Lahore, O God

May Your Kaaba live forever”

AHMAD MALICK,

Lahore.