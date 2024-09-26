Two waiters shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Two waiters were killed here under the jurisdiction of Kaloorkot police station between the Tuesday and Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said that one Bilal (23) and Talha (27) were sleeping on top roof of the hotel at night when all of sudden some unidentified outlaws killed them after opening fire at them. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital Kaloorkot for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

400-kg dead animals’ meat recovered

Phularwan police on Wednesday recovered 400-kg dead animals’ meat from a car here at Salam Road area. On a tip-off, the team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Imtiaz Ahmed intercepted a car and recovered the dead meat.

The team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of area incharge and veterinary officer concerned examined the meat and declared the meat dead. The police nabbed three accused on the spot who were belonged from Nehang and Sahiwal area and were running the business of dead meat supply to several cities.

The PFA team got registered case under food safety act, while police launched investigation.

12 criminals held

The district police claimed to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs from their possession, here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, teams of different police stations raided localities and netted Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Eight power pilferers booked

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Wednesday. According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as— Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

Man killed in aerial firing

A man was shot killed in a marriage ceremony in Esaa khail here on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said the marriage ceremony was underway in Mauza Warhail where a youth started an aerial firing. Resultantly, a man died on the spot who was identified as Ghulam Rasool (38). The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a local hospital.