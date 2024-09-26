U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu optimistic about Pakistan's economic recovery

In an exclusive interview, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery. He praised the country's economic progress, highlighting the significant reforms being undertaken by the government.

“We are greatly encouraged by the economic recovery Pakistan is undergoing,” said Lu, reflecting on his recent meeting with Pakistan's Finance Minister, Aurangzeb. The two officials discussed Pakistan's economic plans and reforms aimed at stabilizing the country's financial future.

“These reforms are not easy, but they are crucial for Pakistan’s future,” Lu remarked, emphasizing that the successful implementation of these measures would benefit all segments of society, especially the youth.

In addition to economic matters, Lu touched on U.S.-Pakistan security cooperation, reaffirming U.S. support in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. “We are working alongside Pakistan’s military and government in their fight against terrorism,” he noted, signaling continued collaboration between the two nations.

Lu concluded by underscoring the United States' commitment to Pakistan's success, highlighting the strong relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government and the enduring bond with the people of Pakistan.