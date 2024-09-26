University of Essex Brings Prestigious International Degrees to Local Campuses

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark development for Pakistan’s education sector, the University of Essex has officially launched a pioneering transnational education (TNE) partnership with Beaconhouse International College. This collaboration opens new doors for Pakistani students, offering them the opportunity to earn globally recognized University of Essex degrees while studying at local campuses, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s academic landscape.

The launch event, held at Beaconhouse International College’s H-11 campus in Islamabad, was graced by Mr. Oliver Christian, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to the UK, as the chief guest. The event also welcomed an esteemed delegation from the University of Essex, including Dr. Annecy Lax, Dean of Partnerships (Education), and Mr. David Briggs, Deputy Dean of Partnerships, who expressed excitement over the impactful collaboration.

Through this partnership, students across Pakistan can now access a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in disciplines such as business, law, and technology. The courses will be offered at state-of-the-art campuses located in major cities, including Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore, enabling students to pursue a top-tier international qualification without the need to travel abroad.

This initiative reflects the University of Essex’s commitment to expanding access to world-class education, empowering Pakistani students with the skills and knowledge to excel in today’s globalized world. By offering a prestigious international degree locally, this collaboration is set to redefine higher education opportunities in Pakistan, providing students with the chance to receive the same quality of education as those studying at the Essex campus in the UK.