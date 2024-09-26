US CG lauds role of tribal youth in socioeconomic growth

Peshawar - The US Consul General, Shante Moore, commended the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged areas for their pivotal role in driving socio-economic growth by actively supporting ongoing land registration efforts.

Speaking at the grand closing ceremony of the Sports Gala in Peshawar, Moore emphasised the importance of youth in shaping Pakistan’s future, particularly in promoting civic engagement, social justice, and gender equality.

Addressing the event, which was organized under the USAID Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) Activity, Moore highlighted the significance of youth participation in community development.

He praised their dedication to professional success and their efforts to raise awareness about the critical importance of land registration in the merged areas. He reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower young people to lead positive change.

Barrister Saif, Advisor to KP Chief Minister , also lauded the US government’s recognition of the youth’s efforts in fostering public support for land registration.

He reiterated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s strong commitment to settlement operations, noting that the Sports Galas under the USAID LRMA Activity are instrumental in developing leadership skills among the youth.

Mati Ullah Marwat, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs for the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spoke about the power of sports to engage youth in meaningful socio-economic activities.

He expressed optimism about the potential of these young leaders to shape a bright future for the region, emphasising that such events provide a vital platform for them to become agents of change in their communities.

Youth representatives at the event underscored the role of sports in fostering a culture of tolerance and introducing innovative solutions to challenges like land registration. They highlighted how these events encourage the peaceful resolution of land disputes and promote social cohesion.

Muhammad Shoaib, Chief of Party for the LRMA Activity, noted that the project is actively working across seven sub-divisions in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that Sports Galas are not only empowering the youth but also nurturing lasting peace, tolerance, and prosperity in the region through increased awareness and engagement.

The US Consul General reaffirmes the United States’ ongoing support for initiatives that harness the energy and potential of youth to drive sustainable development in Pakistan.