Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 14T series with exceptional night photography and advanced AI

Xiaomi is proud to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 14T Series, designed for photography enthusiasts pursuing top-tier imaging capabilities. Reimagining smartphone photography with a focus on exceptional night-time shooting, Xiaomi 14T Series is complemented by powerful AI features. With advanced AI-enhanced imaging technology, users can enjoy clear, vibrant shots at night or during the day. Combining sleek design, powerful MediaTek processors, and stunning AMOLED displays, Xiaomi 14T Series offers seamless integration of AI functionality for multiple use cases, delivering an unparalleled experience for those seeking the best from their devices.

Xiaomi 14T features a powerful photography and video system with optical lenses co-engineered with Leica, implementing an advanced triple camera system with three lenses and four focal lengths. The 50MP wide-angle camera utilizes Sony's large IMX906 image sensor, and offers a 23mm equivalent focal length to deliver exceptional night-time photography. This flagship-grade camera system captures stunning detail in low-light conditions, producing photos with vibrant colors and impressive clarity. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, a next-generation AI processor built on 4nm technology, Xiaomi 14T delivers smooth multitasking and excels in the latest generative AI applications a CrystalRes Display, Xiaomi 14T offers users an unmatched flagship visual experience, with an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz.1 With its vibrant 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220), the 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasts a pixel density of 446 ppi, a 12-bit color depth, and DCI-P3 coverage with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Equipped with a robust 5000mAh (typ) battery, Xiaomi 14T keeps up with you throughout the day. Fast 67W HyperCharge alleviates battery life anxiety,2 achieving a full charge in just 45 minutes.

Xiaomi 14T Pro revolutionizes the industry standard for nightscapes with its unparalleled professional photography and videography capabilities. Xiaomi 14T Pro delivers an unrivaled visual experience, powered by its stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED 144Hz1 CrystalRes AI display. With the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and an all-big-core CPU architecture, Xiaomi 14T Pro delivers lightning-fast clock speeds of up to 3.4GHz. The CPU offers a 37% boost in multi-core performance. Xiaomi 14T Pro features a high-strength aluminum alloy frame, providing up to 116% greater resilience than Xiaomi 13T Pro. The metallic Deco design enhances the device's durability and elevates its overall quality and sophistication. The 3D curved back design improves comfort and grip, while the all-new metallic accents enhance its premium feel. With an IP68 rating,6 Xiaomi 14T Pro is resistant to dust and water, offering added peace of mind.

Market Availability

Xiaomi 14T Series pre-booking starts from 27th September online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets and ends on 30th September.

Pre-booking offer: Book any Xiaomi 14T series smartphone between 27th to 30th September and get a free Xiaomi Smart Band 9 along with your phone.

Regular sale will start from 1st October, 2024.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Xiaomi 14T has 1 variant available.

One variant is 12GB+512GB, Price is PKR 175,999.

Xiaomi 14T Pro has 1 variant available.

One variant is 12GB+512GB, Price is PKR 229,999.

