Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehend­ed 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during raids and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations offi­cer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special di­rections of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have inten­sified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Munir involved in pos­sessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Ramna police team ar­rested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team ar­rested an accused namely Waseem in­volved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with am­munition from his possession. The Koral police arrested five accused namely Asad, Bismillah Khan, Hassan Khan, Fatha Khan and Hamza Abbas involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Muham­mad Rizwan involved in drug peddling and recovered 524 gram hashish from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital po­lice teams arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been reg­istered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug ped­dling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and prop­erty of the citizens is our prime responsi­bility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

On the other hand, Islamabad Capital Police Khanna police team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang in­volved in snatching activities and recov­ered weapons with ammunition from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has in­tensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, a Khanna police station team used techni­cal and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of a snatcher gang involved in looting citizens at gun­point. The accused were identified as Mu­hammad Hassan and Muhammad Hanif.

Police team also recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed accused confessed their in­volvement in looting citizens at gunpoint. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is un­derway. CPO /DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes. “Safety and security of the citi­zens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.