SARGODHA - At least three persons were killed and four were injured as two motorcycles collided with each other at Marri Morr area under the ju­risdiction of Kalabagh police on Wednesday.

A police spokesper­son said that Asad (39), Sabar (36) and Tahir (48) of Mian­wali were heading to Kalabagh for picnic when they reached near Marri Morr their motorcycle collided with another motor­cycle coming from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, the three died on-the-spot due to severe head in­juries, while Akhtar Gull (50), Baz Gull (48), Najeeb Gull (44) and Saddique (54) of Kalabagh area sus­tained serious injuries.

Police concerned alongwith Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bod­ies and the injured to hospital for necessary legal action.

TWO KILLED IN FIRING INCIDENTS

Two persons were gunned down in two separate firing inci­dents in Sargodha re­gion, here on Wednes­day.

In Sakasar area, one Qadeer and others opened fire after ex­change of harsh words with two persons, Tan­zeel Hussain and his brother Muhammad Waqar, residents of Sakasar area, on some domestic issue.

Resultantly, Tanzeel Hussain died-on-spot, while his brother sus­tained injuries.

In another incident, taking place in Sahiba Blochan area, one Sabir of Sahiba Blochan shot his opponent Naeem to death on an old enmity.

Sakasar police and Sahiba Blochan police reached the spot, and shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.