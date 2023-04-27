Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office said yesterday that a ship car­rying 37 Pakistani nationals from war-torn Sudan has reached Saudi Arabian port city Jeddah.

“Evacuation plan for Pakistani nationals in Su­dan continues. The ship carrying 37 Pakistani na­tionals from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah,” it said in a tweet. “They were received by Consul General in Jeddah, Khalid Majid on arrival at Jeddah Port. We are grateful to the Government of KSA for its support & hospitality,” the FO added.

According to the Saudi Arabia Foreign Minis­try, the boat carrying 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries arrived in the Kingdom yes­terday, which is the largest rescue effort by the Gulf state to date. The group was “transported by one of the Kingdom’s ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure,” it said in a statement.