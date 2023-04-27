Share:

After a three-year hiatus, Adnan Siddiqui, a popular Pakistani actor, will be seen in a short film titled 'Jamun Ka Darakht', directed by Rafay Rashdi, who also directed 'Thora Jee Le.' Siddiqui plays the character Kareem, and the film explores the complex societal intricacies where people often hide behind multiple masks.

Rashdi explained that the movie provides an independent perspective on the neutral subjugation of consensuality between men and women. The cast includes Maha Tahirani, Fouzia Aman, and Saman Ansari, as well as several others.

According to Siddiqui, this film reflects the hypocritical society in which we live, where morality is declining and unreasonable demands are made without any thought. He believes that his work has the power to inspire and influence the audience and he has a social and moral responsibility to convey a message through his characters.

Produced by Rafay Rashdi Productions, Syed Murad Ali Presentations and Faisal Kapadia, the movie has been penned by Raqeeb Se writer Bee Gul. The creators are aiming for an international release, but it will not be screened in Pakistan. Rashdi hopes that by acknowledging the issues and discussing them, they can pave the way for essential members of the industry.

The film's topic explores an issue that hasn't been touched in the Pakistani entertainment industry yet, and the creators hope that it will eventually be screened in Pakistan.