ISLAMABAD - Some former MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) belonging to Karachi on Wednesday staged a protest sit-in outside the Parliament House after they were denied entry into the building to attend the National Assembly session.
The opposition PTI’s former members of National Assembly (MNAs) also protested over the speaker’s ruling that didn’t allow them to attend proceedings of the lower house of the parliament.
Police forcibly prevented the ex-lawmakers from entering the building, which led to scuffle between the law enforcers and the opposition party politicians.
Earlier in the day, the PTI in an announcement said that its MNAs from Karachi would attend the NA session as the Sindh High Court has restored their membership of the house by suspending the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had de-seated them. They include Faheem Khan, Attaullah, Jehangir Alam, Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Aslam Khan and Aftab Siddiqui, among others, according to the party’s Central Secretariat.
All PTI MNAs, except some disgruntled lawmakers of the party, had resigned en masse from the house in April last year as a protest against the removal of then prime minister Imran Khan from his office through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence.
The ex-lawmakers during their protest claimed that they have a court order in their hand and should be allowed entry into the parliament to attend the house sitting.
On the other hand, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf declared that members of the PTI, who had resigned, would not be allowed to participate in the house proceedings. A spokesperson of the National Assembly said that the speaker has taken the decision following consultation with constitutional experts. He said that the Sindh High Court has suspended the notification of ECP about the resignations of PTI MNAs but has not yet made a decision regarding the speaker’s ruling on eligibility of the resigned PTI members to participate in NA proceedings. “Those MNAs, who had resigned, are no more members of the house,” he said. The spokesperson also underlined that the rules prohibit the entry of strangers into the assembly.