A delegation of the Awami National Party (ANP) – a partner of the 13-member coalition government – on Thursday invited the PTI to attend the all-parties conference (APC) to be held on July 3.

The ANP delegation, comprising the party’s central spokesperson Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, called on the PTI leadership and conveyed the message.

Political talks make the central issue of the country’s politics these days as the Supreme Court had ordered the political stakeholders to sit together for talks. A meeting of the PDM sans JUI-F and the PTI started at 6pm today at the Senate secretariat.