Share:

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore extended till May 6 the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of arson and violence against policemen on Canal Road.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Farrukh Habib and Musrat Jamshed Cheema, who were named in the case of arson and violence against policemen on Canal Road, appeared in the court and marked their attendance. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted hearing of the case.

JIT head Aftab Phularwan also appeared before the judge. The court inquired about the progress in the investigation, JIT head Aftab Phularwan told the court that Musrat Jamshed Cheema and Farrukh Habib had not joined the investigation as yet. Musrat Jamshed Cheema's lawyer replied that they had challenged the JIT in the court of law.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court remarked that even if the JIT would be abolished, the statement had to be recorded. Later, the court extended the interim bails of Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib and others till May 6 and said that court will take a decision after hearing the case.

The court directed Musrat Cheema and Farrukh Habib to join the investigation immediately.