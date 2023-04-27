Share:

In observance of Labour Day, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has declared that all commercial banks will remain closed for public dealings on May 1.

This announcement was made via Twitter, and it's important for individuals to take note and plan their financial transactions accordingly.

The SBP and commercial banks acknowledge the significance of this day, which honours the contributions of the labor force in Pakistan. The closure is a sign of respect and appreciation for the workers' efforts and signifies the importance of this occasion.

The Sindh government has already notified May 1 as a public holiday.