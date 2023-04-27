SIALKOT - The Benazir scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Government College for Women University (GCWU), Sialkot. GCWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar attended ceremony as the chief guest and distributed cheques of Rs37,630,636 among 474 students. She appreciated the initiative of the federal government for giving scholarship to the needy students. She said that students should serve the community and support their families after completing their education. Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Ijaz Ahmad, Ms Sadia Jamil and departmental focal persons were also present.
Our Staff Reporter
April 27, 2023
