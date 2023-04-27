Share:

SIALKOT - The Benazir scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Government College for Women University (GCWU), Sialkot. GCWU Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar attended cer­emony as the chief guest and distributed cheques of Rs37,630,636 among 474 students. She appre­ciated the initiative of the federal government for giving scholarship to the needy students. She said that students should serve the community and support their families after completing their edu­cation. Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Ijaz Ahmad, Ms Sadia Jamil and departmen­tal focal persons were also present.