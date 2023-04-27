Share:

In view of the recent detection of a Monkeypox case in the country, the Border Health Services has issued advisory to the health authorities to enhance screening of inbound passengers at all international airports.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services said they are monitoring the situation both at national as well as global level and keeping all relevant stakeholders on board for ensuring preparedness, timely response, and containment of Monkeypox cases in the country.

He said the Ministry of National Health Services and National Command and Operation Center are vigilantly monitoring the situation at the National Institute of Health.