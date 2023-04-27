Share:

JEDDAH-A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date. The group was “transported by one of the Kingdom’s ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure,” the ministry said in a statement. Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).