Share:

The bodies of five family members were found under mysterious circumstances at a locality in the jurisdiction of the Domel police in Bannu on Wednesday.

Police said, all the deceased including four children belonged to a single family. A motorcycle was also found parked near the dead bodies. The discovery of bodies triggered panic among the locals.

Police couldn't find clue to the murderer(s) during initial investigations. The bodies were shifted for autopsies to determine the exact cause of deaths.