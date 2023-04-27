Share:

A layman can understand a simple theory that any building with a top-heavy structure and weak foundation cannot sustain heavy loads and is bound to collapse. However, our civil servants, who are supposed to be public servants, seem to be unaware of this fact. Our economic managers have entangled our mediocre politicians, who have shown the path of retaining power through over-borrowing while making hay while the sun shines. Despite the consequences for the poor masses, ruling elites are thriving on the notion that the “operation is successful, but the patient (masses) is dead.” But we are yet to realize our mistake.

The average Pakistani worker is unable to earn more than Rs. 25,000/- per month, while the salaries, perks, and privileges of government servants and so-called autonomous bodies’ employees are soaring up to 6 to 7 digits. This needs to be made public in a transparent manner to stop this malady! On the first day of Ramadan, we realized how difficult it was to arrange even a simple Iftar feast due to the lack of gas and other utility services, despite all the promises made by the bureaucrats and politicians before Ramadan. Our national clock is ticking fast, and time is running out before the national structure collapses like a house of cards.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN,

Karachi.