In a global order that is witnessing increasing polarisation by the day, there are murmurs within the Russia-led political bloc about introducing a new international currency called BRIC. The aim here is decrease the influence of the United States in the global trade market by de-dollarising it. However, this is an idea that has been doing the rounds since the 1960s and very little has materialised since then. Therefore, in light of the uncertainty surrounding the viability of such an endeavour, the equation is a tough one for countries like Pakistan that lack economic security and stability at the moment.

There is ongoing speculation about whether Islamabad will join the BRICS bloc and become part of the new global currency under consideration. However, the fact of the matter is that Pakistan’s financial crisis and its pending business with the IMF is a serious hurdle. Transitioning to a new currency cannot be viewed as an escape route out of the ongoing crisis. The severe foreign currency crisis means that we do not have the economic muscle to consider joining a new global currency that is still in the planning stages and may lead to further issues that are unforeseen at this point.

Therefore, before entertaining any such notions, Pakistan will first need to build up its foreign exchange reserves as it would require a foreign currency—such as the US dollar—to purchase the BRIC for global trade.

The idea is gaining momentum however as has also been reported by the global media outlet Foreign Policy. Russian State Officials have announced that Moscow is leading the development of a new currency intended for cross-border trade by the BRICS nations. Further, Brazil has also voiced its support for this idea. Nonetheless, the prospects for success of this new currency are uncertain and many practical questions remain unanswered. This development could potentially challenge or undermine the influence of the US dollar, but it is too soon to make any such claims, and the best bet for countries like Pakistan at this point would be to attentively observe from the sidelines.