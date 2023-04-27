Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A bus driver was fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed over an old enmity what police said.

According to police, four accused attacked the bus driver named Nazar Abbas in Qasba Shah Jamal in the lim­its of Shah Jamal police station.

He was removed immediately to RHC hospital where his condition was declared critical.

It’s unclear as to what the specific reason in old-enmity triggered the bloodshed.

MAN KILLED, THREE INJURE OVER LAND DISPUTE

A man was killed and three others were injured in exchange of fire be­tween two groups over land dispute at area of Kot Addu.

A police spokesperson said the man named Zaman succumbed to injuries on the spot with three of his fellows received serious wounds as the dispute surfaced at Pull-88.

Identification of the wounded peo­ple was yet to be made by the police. Rescuers shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy in the presence of security officials.

The police crime scene unit and forensic team collected evidences from the spot to proceed the inves­tigation.