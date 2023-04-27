Share:

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Wednes­day, Beijing and Kyiv said, the first call between the two leaders since the start of Russia’s invasion. “I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

“I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s am­bassador to China, will give a pow­erful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

Zelensky’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had “an almost one hour-long telephone conversation”. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that during the call Xi told Zelen­sky “talks and negotiation” were the “only way out” of the war. “On the is­sue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks,” CCTV reported Xi as saying.

According to the readout of the call, reported by CCTV, Xi said China “will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the cri­sis to profit”. “When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and desti­ny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis,” Xi said. On the afternoon of 26 April, President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone at the invi­tation of the latter. The two sides ex­changed views on China-Ukraine re­lations and the Ukraine crisis.

President Xi noted that Chi­na-Ukraine relations, after 31 years of development, have reached a lev­el of strategic partnership, boost­ing development and revitalization of the two countries. Xi commended President Zelenskyy for stating, on multiple occasions, the importance he attaches to developing the bilat­eral relationship and advancing co­operation with China, and thanked the Ukrainian side for its strong as­sistance to the evacuation of Chinese nationals last year. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integ­rity is the political foundation of Chi­na-Ukraine relations. The two sides need to look to the future, view and handle the bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and take the China-Ukraine strategic partnership forward. Chi­na’s readiness to develop relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear-cut. No matter how the internation­al situation evolves, China will work with Ukraine to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Xi pointed out that the Ukraine crisis is evolving in com­plex ways with major impacts on the international landscape. On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace. He not­ed his proposals of four points about what must be done, four things the international community must do together and three observations. On this basis, China released its Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis. China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis. As a permanent mem­ber of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, Chi­na would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains. Every­thing China does is aboveboard. Di­alogue and negotiation are the only viable way forward. There is no win­ner in nuclear wars. On the nuclear issue, all relevant parties must stay calm and exercise restraint, truly act in the interests of their own fu­ture and that of humanity, and joint­ly manage the crisis. With rational thinking and voices now on the rise, it is important to seize the oppor­tunity and build up favorable con­ditions for the political settlement of the crisis. It is hoped that all par­ties would seriously reflect on the Ukraine crisis and jointly explore ways to bring lasting peace and se­curity to Europe through dialogue.

China will continue to facilitate talks for peace and make its efforts for early ceasefire and restoration of peace. China will send the Spe­cial Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.