LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness and grief over the loss of lives in a van fire caused by a traf­fic accident near Dharamkot in Gojra.

He has sought a report from the commis­sioner and RPO Faisalabad, and directed to take legal action against the driver responsible for the negligence that led to this unfortunate incident. The CM has also instructed that the best medical facilities be provided to those who were injured in the accident. In addition, he has also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.