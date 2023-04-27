Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday visited the Central Business District, Main Boulevard to review the progress on the main boulevard remodel­ling project from Liberty Chowk to Kalma Chowk.

The chief minister expressed ex­treme displeasure over delay in the construction work of the under­passes as he reprimanded the au­thorities concerned and ordered the construction work to be completed within the stipulated deadline.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the author­ities concerned to continue round the clock work to complete remain­ing works of the underpasses soon.

The chief minister was briefed that the completion of the CBD Main Boulevard project will facilitate the movement of some 3 la;h vehicles per day and will significantly reduce the traffic pressure. Work is under­way for the CBD Main Boulevard ac­cess to Walton Road.

CM VISITS OLD AGE HOME IN MULTAN

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Wednesday visited the old-age home Aafiat in Multan where he spent time with the elderly residents. During his visit, the CM inspected the dining room and the living rooms of the elderly inhabitants and listened to their stories about the neglect they had experienced from their loved ones. Some of the elderly residents were moved to tears while sharing their experiences, and Mohsin Naqvi consoled them. The elderly residents showed their affection towards the chief minister, who also inspected the facilities and inquired about the qual­ity of care provided to them.

The CM emphasized the impor­tance of treating elders with ut­most care and respect, as they are a source of mercy, and their prayers can make life brighter. He reminded everyone that Islam teaches us to take care of our parents in old age in every possible way. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, and others were also present.