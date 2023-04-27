Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the expansion project of Children Hospital and Institute of Cardiology in Multan on Wednesday. He inspected the emergency, HDU and other wards of Children’s Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available for children. Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately plan and prepare PC-I for the emergency tower project in Children’s Complex. The chief minis­ter inquired about the welfare of the children under treatment and asked their parents about the treatment facilities being provided. He also in­quired about the availability of free medicines and directed the hospital administration to further improve the medical and other facilities. Dean Children’s Complex, while briefing CM about the medical facilities pro­vided in the hospital, said that there were 20 beds in the emergency de­partment while150 patients are ad­mitted on a daily basis.