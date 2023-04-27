Share:

Leaders of coalition parties in the government have unanimously decided that elections will be held simultaneously across the country after completion of constitutional term of the incumbent government.

The decision was taken at a high-level consultative meeting of heads of all parties in the coalition government held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of the country and especially the issues emanating from verdicts of Supreme Court's controversial benches regarding the holding of elections in the country.

The meeting reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Maintaining that the authority to take all national decisions rests with the Prime Minister, the meeting reiterated the resolve to support all decisions by the Prime Minister.

The meeting clarified that the ruling parties have already started the process of political consultation within themselves regarding transparent, free and impartial elections in the country on a single day therefore Supreme Court's mediatory role in this purely political matter is inappropriate.

The meeting noted that the process of dialogue, consultation and consensus lies within the exclusive domain of political parties and they have been doing it successfully for years. It unanimously decided to keep the matter within the same ambit and brooded over the future strategy for taking the ongoing consultation process to the next stage.

Discussing the Supreme Court's verdict of 19th of this month, the meeting deplored that the apex court's order that federal government should release money without the approval of the Parliament ignores the basic scheme of Constitution.

The meeting also expressed strong resentment over the Court's observation that the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the House and termed these observations as condemnable and tantamount to insult of the Parliament and office of the Prime Minister.

The meeting observed that the Supreme Court should respect the Parliament and opinion of the House which stands with the Prime Minister and has full confidence in him.

The meeting also discussed the audios of former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Saqib Nisar, lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim and his wife and strongly condemned the conversation. The meeting stated that these audios have strengthened the impression that the decisions are not being made according to the constitution but reek of personal grudges, likes and dislikes.

The meeting also strongly condemned the conversation in the audios regarding imposition of martial law in the country terming it an undemocratic mindset.

The meeting noted that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Rahim have already acknowledged the conversation revealed in the audio which leaves no doubt that the former Chief Justice is guilty of conspiring against an elected Prime Minister and a democratically elected coalition government.

It said removing an elected Prime Minister from office through a bogus, unconstitutional and illegal process of contempt of court is a grave and unpardonable crime.

The meeting declared that after these audios, the real factors behind the controversial verdicts of three and eight member benches Supreme Court have become clear. Therefore the resolutions of the Parliament in this regard should be implemented.