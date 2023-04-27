ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his first day of official visit to China, was given a warm welcome and presented with the guard of honour at the PLA Army Headquarters yesterday.
According to the ISPR, the army chief reviewed a smartly-turned out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of the PLA Army.
On the occasion, matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were discussed. Both the military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military-to-military cooperation.
The ISPR said that the COAS also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops.
He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers. The Army Chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries. The inaugural meetings are part of the four-day visit of the COAS to China, said the ISPR further.