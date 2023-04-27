Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his first day of official visit to China, was given a warm wel­come and presented with the guard of hon­our at the PLA Army Headquarters yesterday.

According to the ISPR, the army chief reviewed a smartly-turned out con­tingent which was lat­er followed by a detailed meeting with the Com­mander of the PLA Army.

On the occasion, mat­ters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were dis­cussed. Both the mili­tary commanders re­iterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing mili­tary-to-military coop­eration.

The ISPR said that the COAS also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops.

He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism dis­played by the soldiers. The Army Chief will hold fur­ther meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries. The inaugural meetings are part of the four-day visit of the COAS to China, said the ISPR further.