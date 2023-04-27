Share:

MULTAN - The local commissioner has ordered to complete work on Nishtar-II in three phases ‘instead of sticking to routine performance’ to run the project.

While visiting the site early hours of Wednesday, Amir Khattak took notice of the prolonged delay in the mega health scheme. In a fresh order, he directed the authority concerned to complete the building until May 30, next month as the tentative date. He asked the contractor to submit the report over the development on a daily basis.

Work on sewerage with paint on the building to be started simultaneously sooner rather than later. All-out funds for the project had been allocated al­ready, he maintained.

No delaying tactics with no excuse would be accepted with regard to the work completion on time, he declared.

Vice Chairman Nishtar Hospital Uni­versity Dr Rana Altaf accompanied the commissioner during his surprise visit at the location.

FOOD DEPT ACHIEVES OVER 50PC WHEAT PROCUREMENT TARGET

The Food Department has achieved over 50 percent wheat procurement target by purchasing over 340,661 metric tonnes wheat so far as over six lac metric tonnes wheat procurement target set for Multan division this year.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to media here on Wednesday. He said that the wheat procurement drive was on full swing as 48 centres were established across the division for procurement of wheat.

He said that maximum facilities were being extended to the wheat growers at the centres while timely payment to farmers through banks was also being ensured. DD Food fur­ther informed that the gunny bags dis­tribution process was also underway and 73.44 percent bags had been dis­bursed among the growers so far.

RESCUE 1122 PROVIDE EMERGENCY SERVICES TO 1,493 PEOPLE DURING EID HOLIDAYS

Rescue 1122 provided emergency services to 1,493 people during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays across the district.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Kaleemullah presided over the review meeting here on Wednesday in which the incharge of all wings participated. According to the data issued by the command and control room, Rescue 1122 received 1,534 emergency calls during the Eid holi­days and provided timely rescue ser­vices to 1,493 victims.

The emergencies included 513 road traffic accidents, nine minor fire incidents, 820 medical emergencies, 51 crime incidents and 104 other emergency incidents.

The serious patients were safely shifted to major hospitals in the city from small hospitals in the district through a patient transfer service started by Rescue 1122.