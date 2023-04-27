LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 3 in an assets beyond means inquiry. Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar, along with his counsel, also appeared before the court and got his attendance marked. During the proceedings, the judge addressed Buzdar’s counsel and questioned whether the bail should be administered casually? At this, the counsel responded that a reply to the questionnaire had been prepared and it would be submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office today [Wednesday].
However, the judge observed that Usman Buzdar should take the court seriously, adding that the matter would be decided on merit and relief would be given if he deserved it.