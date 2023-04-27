Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extend­ed pre-arrest interim bail of former chief min­ister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 3 in an assets beyond means inquiry. Accountabili­ty Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar, along with his coun­sel, also appeared before the court and got his at­tendance marked. During the proceedings, the judge addressed Buzdar’s counsel and questioned whether the bail should be administered casually? At this, the counsel responded that a reply to the questionnaire had been prepared and it would be submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office today [Wednesday].

However, the judge observed that Usman Buz­dar should take the court seriously, adding that the matter would be decided on merit and relief would be given if he deserved it.