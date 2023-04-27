Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-ar­rest bail to Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, chief securi­ty officer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan, in a money-laundering case. The court also ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail petition of Iftikhar Rasool. The FIA had arrested the accused over vio­lation of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act and a court had sent him to jail on judicial remand.