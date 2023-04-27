Share:

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer embraced martyrdom in an explosion targeting his vehicle in Khuzdar area on Thursday, police confirmed.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Sharbat Khan Umrani Khuzdar was targeted near Jhalawan Medical College located on the National Highway.

The victim was on his way to work when the explosion took place. A bomb had been fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle.

Police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast. The martyred SHO’s body had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

On April 11, four Quetta CTD personnel were martyred after an intense gun battle with terrorists in the Killi Spin area of Kuchlak town.