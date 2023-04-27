Share:

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) SHO Sharbat Khan Umrani embraced martyrdom when a blast hit his vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to police, the blast took place near Jhalawan Medical Complex on the National Highway.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai said that an explosive device was planted on the roadside when SHO Umrani was on his way to work. “Umrani was alone in the vehicle at the time of the blast,” said police.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the bomb blast and summoned a report from IGP.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a surge in terror incidents as four people had been killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta earlier this month.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials had confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.