ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hold the balloting of Nilore Heights-I proj­ect, which is exclusively developed for Overseas Pakistanis, before 8th May, 2023 instead of 16th May, 2023.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on CDA’s projects for overseas Pakistanis, at Finance Division. The meeting reviewed the progress on the development proj­ects carried out by CDA especially for the overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was apprised that CDA has initiated a number of short term and medium term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis. It was informed that one of these housing projects namely Nilore Heights-I is in completion phase and over 6000 applications have been re­ceived from 81 countries for 2000 flats.

Finance Minister Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar emphasized the impor­tance of overseas Pakistanis in the eco­nomic and financial development of the country, and directed the CDA au­thorities to fast track the development projects for overseas Pakistanis. He further directed the CDA authorities to hold balloting of Nilore Heights-I proj­ect, which is exclusively developed for Overseas Pakistanis, before 8th May, 2023 instead of 16th May, 2023. The meeting was briefed on the provision of commercial and residential plots for overseas Pakistanis on open auction basis. It was informed that in the next phase registration for plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors for overseas Pakistanis will commence and special facilitation desks have been established in CDA to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

The finance minister directed that for auction of commercial plots, in­centives should be extended to those investors who pay the amount in US dollars so that foreign exchange re­serve could be further bolstered. The finance minister further directed the CDA authorities to maintain public friendly and transparent system for investors during sale and purchase process by minimizing physical con­tact between CDA authorities and overseas investors by ensuring maxi­mum interaction using the digital platform developed for this purpose. He further directed to expedite work on Kuri and Overseas Enclave proj­ects and scheme for auction of plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors should be ready by mid of May, 2023 for overseas Paki­stanis. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Ba­jwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman CDA, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, and senior officers from Finance Divi­sion and CDA attended the meeting.