LAHORE - On the instructions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, various district administrations are taking stern action against illegal shipment of wheat and hoarding of sugar across the province, according to a handout.

Crackdown against illegal delivery of wheat in Dera Ghazi Khan has ac­celerated, and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak, 400 bags of 50 kgs in Shadan Lund, a stock of 5000 bags in Shah Sadr Deen, and 600 bags of 50 kgs have been recovered from the house of one Nasruddin in Ada Tarman Bukhara. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kot Chhata Ahmed Naveed Baloch has transferred the loaded wheat on two trolleys to the purchase centers. During another similar raid, Assis­tant Commissioner Taunsa Ghulam Murtaza confiscated 600 bags from two commission agents in Kot Qa­israni. AC Ghulam Murtaza, along with the revenue staff, recovered 1000 sacks of wheat from the go­downs identified by the informant and filed an FIR against the accused. In Khanewal, during the ongoing op­eration against hoarding and smug­gling, the administration has so far seized more than 64 thousand bags of wheat - whereas yesterday, in a major operation, Assistant Com­missioner Jahanian recovered three thousand maunds of stored wheat. So far? 116585 metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased by the food department in the district; l71228 baar-danas have also been issued while 5 FIRs have been filed against wheat hoarders and smug­glers. In Sahiwal division, actions are also going on against the elements involved in the illegal transportation of wheat. The team of Food Depart­ment recovered 35 metric tonnes of wheat from a house while operating in Chak No. 37/EB Arifwala. Similarly, another operation was carried out in Basirpur, where 1400 bags of wheat were recovered from a warehouse, which were transferred to the wheat procurement center in Basirpur. 160 bags of wheat were seized during the operation in Adda Qadirabad, Dis­trict Sahiwal while another opera­tion was conducted at Adda Shareen Morr where 370 bags of wheat were seized and transferred to PR Cen­ter Sahiwal. During raids at differ­ent places in Bahawalnagar, 25,000 sacks of wheat illegally stored have been recovered and taken into custo­dy by the Food Department whereas 7 warehouses have also been sealed. In Toba Tek Singh, 125 metric tonnes of wheat was confiscated from pri­vate warehouses. So far, a total of 653 metric tonnes of wheat has been seized and transferred to the ware­houses of the Food Department. Dis­trict administration Chakwal has set up check posts manned by revenue field staff and staff of Local Govern­ment and Community Development department on round-the-clock duty to prevent illegal transportation of wheat and wheat products. 18064 bags of wheat have been taken into government custody while sugar hoarders have been fined Rs 89,000. 19 persons have been arrested while taking action against hoarders in Lodhran. Kasur district administra­tion foiled the smuggling of 3,650 maunds of wheat.