ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan, for the third time, has extended the date for submission of party tickets by the candidates in the constituencies for elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab. All the candidates have been asked to submit their party tickets to the returning officers.
As per the instructions issued by Election Commission, the offices of the returning officers will remain open till 12:00 tonight and the Returning Officers will accept the submission of party tickets, and will allot the electoral symbols by 12:00 tonight. Today is the last day for submission of party tickets for Punjab Assembly elections and the final list of candidates will be issued after the allotment of electoral symbols.