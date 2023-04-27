Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan, for the third time, has extended the date for submission of party tickets by the candidates in the constituen­cies for elections of Provincial As­sembly of Punjab. All the candidates have been asked to submit their par­ty tickets to the returning officers.

As per the instructions issued by Election Commission, the offices of the returning officers will remain open till 12:00 tonight and the Returning Officers will accept the submission of party tickets, and will allot the electoral symbols by 12:00 tonight. Today is the last day for submission of party tickets for Punjab Assembly elections and the final list of candidates will be issued af­ter the allotment of electoral symbols.