Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vote of confidence from National Assembly, saying that Mr Sharif had only secured the support of 160 members of the assembly instead of the required 172.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mr Chaudhary stated that Mr Sharif had lost the trust of the majority of the members, adding that the votes of 20 members of the assembly who belong to PTI cannot be counted in favor of the prime minister.

PTI leader also noted that PM Sharif had only garnered the support of 160 MNAs instead of the required 172, calling it a significant defeat for Sharif and his party, "PeeDM."

The vote of confidence was held on Thursday.