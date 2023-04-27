Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony Senator Mu­hammad Talha Mahmood on Wednesday was briefed that the first Hajj flight would take off on May 20, from Pakistan. Secre­tary Religious Affairs Aftab Akbar Durrani while briefing the min­ister, informed that the Hajj fight operation would be concluded on June 21. He further said the bio­metrics of pilgrims would be com­pleted by April 28, while the min­istry had sought valid passports of pilgrims till the same date. He ap­prised that training on Hajj ritu­als and administrative affairs was being conducted by all ten Haji Camps across the country from Thursday. Participation in Hajj training organized at Tehsil and District level was mandatory, he added. Chairing the meeting, Min­ister Talha also informed about his recent engagements in Saudi Arabia and directed not to com­promise on the provision of fa­cilities to pilgrims. He said due to time constraints, we would have to work day and night to complete Hajj arrangements.