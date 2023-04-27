Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani fishermen need training in preservation of fish and other seafood products to ensure their quality as per the international standards. This will bring sizable foreign exchange to the state kitty and good profits to the fishing community. Strengthening this industry will help establish more industrial units and open up more employment opportunities, said Dr. Ahmad Nadeem, Director of Marine Fisheries, Lasbella, Balochistan, while talking to WealthPK.

Ahmad said there are around 30 small or large stations or points in Balochistan where fishing is done and the catch is then taken for further processing and transportation. Ten out of the 30 points are major ones. The fish is collected at these spots from where middlemen buy it at low rates and transport it mostly to the major points. Ahmed further said the major collection points have facilities, such as cold storage, ice packs, to preserve the catch, while the small stations lack proper preservation facilities due to which the fishermen are left with no choice but to sell their products at comparatively low prices.

The main reason for losing good profits is the lack of preservation facilities. So, it is important to equip all the catch stations with proper storage facilities so that the fishermen can ensure quality of their products to get proper rates. Proper marketing and branding are also important for making Pakistani edible aquatic products well familiar in the global market. In addition, fishing boats should be equipped with preservation facilities to keep the catch fresh and qualitative.

Training must be made mandatory for all the persons involved in catching fish in order to handle, freeze, and treat the products and ensure their safe transport. All these steps are very important for developing this industry and strengthening its sustainability in the country. Fishermen make up a great part of the national economic cycle, but their services are not well considered at both social and official levels, i.e., no special or regular training sessions are conducted to improve their practices. They even get no subsidies or in-kind favours to buy good fishing gear or upgrade boats to preserve their catch. Direct penetration of sunrays seriously affects the quality of the catch. The fishermen must be fully equipped or at least they should be assisted in buying covers, storage cabinets, and canopies to avoid the scorching heat of the sun. All these steps will help them transport quality catch to the required destination. The global fish and seafood market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% by the year 2027 from US$611.80 billion in 2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for fish and other seafood products. Pakistan must focus on getting its share of profit from the international market by upgrading this industry.