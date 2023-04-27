Share:

GHOTKI-Five dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in Ghotki on Wednesday.

According to police, the encounter with the dacoits took place during patrolling on Qadirpur Link Road. The identity of the deceased dacoits could not be ascertained. Their bodies were shifted to Ghotki Hospital.

Three held in Hyderabad encounters

Three accused were held in injured condition in three separate police encounters in Hyderabad.

The first encounter took place in the limits of City police station, the second Phalili police station and the third Fort police station.

The accused held in injured condition were shifted to Civil Hospital. They were identified as Sarwar Oudh, Ajmal Rafiq and Younis Rajput.

The police recovered pistols and a stolen motorcycle from them. “The accused had opened fire on the police, and they were injured in retaliatory firing,” the police spokesperson said.