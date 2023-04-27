Share:

LAHORE - The food department was procuring wheat direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,900 per 40 kg, fixed by the Punjab government during the cur­rent wheat procurement drive in the province.

A spokesperson for the Food Department said here on Wednesday that all farmers and masses were being informed by the Food Department that there were different types of rumours in the market about the support price of wheat which were not based on facts.

Support price of wheat will remain Rs 3,900 per maund and the food department would continue to purchase wheat from farmers as per the sup­port price till the last grain, he said.

The spokesperson further said that it was being informed to all farmers and masses by the food department that they didn’t pay heed towards that types of rumours at all and sell their wheat to the food department for getting reasonable return of their crop.