Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to form a 10-member parliamentary committee for talks on holding elections across the country on the same date.

In a letter written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and PTI senator Shehzad Waseem, Senate chairman has asked both leaders to give four-names each for the formation of 10-member parliamentary committee to address the ongoing political and economic crisis including the holding of general elections.

“The Senate of Pakistan; House of Federation, being a stabilising factor of the federation is constitutionally bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the national and political harmony vis-a-vis the national and public interest,” he wrote.

Sanjrani added that a 10-member special committee for holding political dialogue is being constituted under the joint convenership of the Leader of the House in the Senate and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and comprising four members each from the treasury and opposition benches.