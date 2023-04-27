Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says provincial government is taking all possible measures to cope with the upcoming spell of rains as per forecast by the meteorological department and will be ready to assist people in any arising situation.

Talking to the media in Karachi today, the Chief Minister said Sindh Government also stood with its people during last year’s rains and floods and took each and every step possible to provide relief to the people and we will do the same if need arises.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said elections must be held on the same day all over the country.