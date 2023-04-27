Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police appre­hended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during raids and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to elimi­nate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Bhara Kahu po­lice team arrested an accused namely Munir involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his pos­session. The Ramna police team ar­rested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 9mm pis­tol with ammunition from his posses­sion. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Waseem involved in possessing illegal weap­ons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Koral police arrested five accused namely Asad, Bismillah Khan, Hassan Khan, Fatha Khan and Hamza Abbas involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered five pistols with ammu­nition from their possession.

Moreover, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rizwan involved in drug peddling and recovered 524 grams of hashish from his posses­sion. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two abscond­ers and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.