ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during raids and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.
He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Munir involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Waseem involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Koral police arrested five accused namely Asad, Bismillah Khan, Hassan Khan, Fatha Khan and Hamza Abbas involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered five pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, the Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rizwan involved in drug peddling and recovered 524 grams of hashish from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.