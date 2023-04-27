ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (today) resume hearing of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition seeking court’s direction to IG Islamabad police to provide all information regarding any and all secret FIRs register against him.
A singe bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Khan through his counsels Faisal Fareed and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari and cited Secretary Interior, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police and Director General (FIA) as respondents.
Khan moved the petition apprehending that the federal government is planning, a surreptitious operation to arrest him during Eid and sought court’s direction to IG Islamabad to provide all information regarding any and all secret FIRs register against him. On the last hearing, the court had also directed the government not to “harass” the PTI Chairman during the Eid holidays. Through the instant petition, the petitioner also sought direction to the respondents to provide information regarding the pending cases/FIRs against him. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued the notices to the respondents and directed them to submit their response till April 27 (today).
Khan stated in the petition that since after the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents on behest of the incumbent PDM government and he has been subjected to illegal and unlawful treatment by the respondents and after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and KPK the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner has been nominated in criminal cases almost on daily basis.
Khan’s counsel said that an onslaught has been unleashed upon the petitioner and his party affiliates while the registration of false and frivolous FIRs has been made a new normal by the respondents and numerous Firs have been registered against the petitioner on total baseless and false accusations. He adopted the stance that the respondents have miserably failed to abide by their legal and constitutional duties and they are impeding the petitioner’s fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution inter alia access to justice, fair trial, freedom of expression and free speech to appease their new owners. The counsel argued that that the respondents, in violation of the law and constitution without providing lawful reasoning are adamant to criminalize the fundamental rights of the petitioner while also lacking lawful reasons/justifications to carry this well thought illegal operations against the petitioner, and have no valid basis to initiate such woeful actions against him.
He also argued that he has valid reasons to believe that while his arrival in Islamabad in order to attend court hearings he will be subjected to illegal and unlawful arrest by the respondents and to achieve their ulterior motives criminal cases/FIRs have been registered in clandestine manner to effect his arrest. Faisal further said that this court while taking serious exception to the above referred situation vide its order dated 28-03-2023 passed in his writ instructed the respondents to submit the detail of the cases/FIRs registered against the petitioner while the respondents in pursuant to the court order submitted a list of pending cases against the petitioner. He continued that the petitioner following the due course of law is currently on bail in all cases. The PTI chief said that it has come to his knowledge through reliable sources that the respondents on behest of the incumbent federal government have planned to attack on his Zaman Park Lahore residence and arrest the petitioner illegally and unlawfully during the Eid Holidays. “And to achieve this mala fide, illegal and unlawful purpose the respondents have register several secret FIRs,” said Khan.