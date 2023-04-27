Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the only threat to his life was from the three people he had named after Wazirabad assassination bid, rejecting government’s claims of threats from foreign agencies.

In a series of tweets, the former premier reacted to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s claim that his liefe was under threat from foreign agencies.

“Let me make it clear to entire country that the only threat to my life is from the three people I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt. Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on 18 March in ICT Judicial Complex,” the defiant politician said.

on 18 March in ICT Judicial Complex. If any attempt is made now on my life, these same ppl will be responsible. Just as they tried to pin the blame for Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist - a mere smokescreen - they are now trying to create another deception of foreign PDM united over holding simultaneous elections after term completion — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2023

“If any attempt is made now on my life, these same ppl will be responsible. Just as they tried to pin the blame for Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist - a mere smokescreen - they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies,” he said.

Mr Kha said he wanted to make it crystal clear to the nation that the only people responsible for any attempt on his life will be those he has identified. “They are petrified I will be elected back to power & hold them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me,” he concluded.